Indigo files trademark infringement suit against Mahindra for ‘6e’ name, carmaker responds

InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) filed a lawsuit against Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd on Tuesday over the use of the name “6e" for its recently launched electric vehicle ‘ BE 6e ’. The aviation company filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court alleging trademark infringement. Mahindra has now issued a statement addressing the matter and also said that it is in talks with IndiGo to find an “amicable solution."

“Don't see a conflict," Mahindra

In a statement, Mahindra said, “Mahindra revealed its electric origin SUVs the BE 6e and XEV 9e on November 26, 2024. Mahindra has applied for trade mark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for “BE 6e" a part of its electric origin SUV portfolio. We hence don’t see a conflict as Mahindra’s mark is “BE 6e," not the standalone “6E." It differs fundamentally from Indigo’s “6E," which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. The distinct styling further emphasizes their uniqueness. We have taken on board the concerns that InterGlobe Aviation Limited have to infringement of their goodwill, which was not our intention. We are engaged in discussions with them to find an amicable solution."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Marazzo 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING VinFast VF3 210 km 210 km ₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast and furious with electric power, is it India's best EV yet?

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e

Mahindra launched the BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUVs kickstarting a new lineup of offerings for the automaker. The new SUVs will be sold under the new Born Electric brand and are based on the newly developed INGLO platform. Mahindra clarified that the BE 6e does not inflict copyright infringement considering IndiGo’s ‘6E’ represents an airline while the former stands for an electric vehicle, eliminating any confusion for the customer.

Watch: Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet? | Features, range, performance

The next hearing for the case will be heard on December 9, 2024. That being said, this won’t be the first time IndiGo has taken an automaker to court over copyright infringement. The airline previously took Tata Motors to court for the latter’s Indigo subcompact sedan. The name would be seen on a host of offerings from the carmaker including the Indigo Marina, Indigo CS, Indigo XL, Indigo Manza, and more. The nameplate remained operational between 2002 and 2018.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: