Mahindra announces price hike on SUVs, joins Maruti, Hyundai and MG Motor

If you are planning to buy the Thar Roxx , Scorpio-N or the XUV700 SUVs from Mahindra, December could be the best time to do it. India's largest SUV manufacturer has announced that it will hike prices of its vehicles across the lineup from January next year. Mahindra has joined other top car manufacturers in the country to announce price hike in the last couple of days. Earlier Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai Motor and JSW MG Motor also announced price hike on its vehicles from January 1, 2025.

Mahindra issued a statement late on Friday to announce price hike across its portfolio. The carmaker sells SUVs like the Thar, XUV 3XO, Bolero, Bolero Neo and the sole electric SUV XUV400 EV besides the flagship models XUV700, Scorpio-N and Thar Roxx in India. Mahindra has said that it will increase the prices of its models by up to three per cent. However, it has not revealed which of these SUVs will get the maximum price hike.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Marazzo 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Haval H6 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : MG Hector, Comet and Windsor EV to cost more from January

Mahindra has shared the same reasons as the other carmakers behind the price hike decision. The carmaker said rising input costs due to inflation and increased prices of auto parts have made it necessary for Mahindra to pass on the burden to an extent to the customers.

Mahindra SUV sales in India

Scorpio-N, XUV700 and Thar Roxx are some of the best-selling SUVs from Mahindra. The carmaker has sold more than 46,000 SUVs in November with a growth rate of nearly 16 per cent. Mahindra is currently among top four carmakers in India. In October, the carmaker had achieved its highest ever monthly sales with 54,504 SUVs.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from January, joins Hyundai Motor

Upcoming Mahindra electric vehicles

Mahindra is now gearing up to expand its range of electric vehicles next year. In November, the SUV manufacturer launched its two new electric SUVs - the XEV 9e and BE 6e. The upcoming two electric SUVs are the first models to be based on Mahindra's dedicated electric vehicle platform INGLO. The XEV 9e has been launched at an introductory starting price ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while the smaller BE 6e electric SUV will come at a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The carmaker has announced the booking window will open in February and the deliveries of these models are expected to start by March next year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: