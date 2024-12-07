HT Auto
Mahindra announces price hike on SUVs, joins Maruti, Hyundai and MG Motor

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2024, 08:38 AM
  • Mahindra is the fourth among top carmakers in India to announce price hike after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor and JSW MG Motor.
Mahindra Thar Roxx Scorpio-N 4X4
The Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N and all other Mahindra SUVs will see price hike from January next year. The carmaker will increase the price due to spike in input costs and other factors.
If you are planning to buy the Thar Roxx, Scorpio-N or the XUV700 SUVs from Mahindra, December could be the best time to do it. India's largest SUV manufacturer has announced that it will hike prices of its vehicles across the lineup from January next year. Mahindra has joined other top car manufacturers in the country to announce price hike in the last couple of days. Earlier Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor and JSW MG Motor also announced price hike on its vehicles from January 1, 2025.

Mahindra issued a statement late on Friday to announce price hike across its portfolio. The carmaker sells SUVs like the Thar, XUV 3XO, Bolero, Bolero Neo and the sole electric SUV XUV400 EV besides the flagship models XUV700, Scorpio-N and Thar Roxx in India. Mahindra has said that it will increase the prices of its models by up to three per cent. However, it has not revealed which of these SUVs will get the maximum price hike.

Also Read : MG Hector, Comet and Windsor EV to cost more from January

Mahindra has shared the same reasons as the other carmakers behind the price hike decision. The carmaker said rising input costs due to inflation and increased prices of auto parts have made it necessary for Mahindra to pass on the burden to an extent to the customers.

Mahindra SUV sales in India

Scorpio-N, XUV700 and Thar Roxx are some of the best-selling SUVs from Mahindra. The carmaker has sold more than 46,000 SUVs in November with a growth rate of nearly 16 per cent. Mahindra is currently among top four carmakers in India. In October, the carmaker had achieved its highest ever monthly sales with 54,504 SUVs.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from January, joins Hyundai Motor

Upcoming Mahindra electric vehicles

Mahindra is now gearing up to expand its range of electric vehicles next year. In November, the SUV manufacturer launched its two new electric SUVs - the XEV 9e and BE 6e. The upcoming two electric SUVs are the first models to be based on Mahindra's dedicated electric vehicle platform INGLO. The XEV 9e has been launched at an introductory starting price 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while the smaller BE 6e electric SUV will come at a starting price of 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The carmaker has announced the booking window will open in February and the deliveries of these models are expected to start by March next year.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2024, 08:38 AM IST

