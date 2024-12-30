Auto recap, Dec 29: Hero XPulse 421 design trademark, cars and bikes bid adieu in 2024

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, December 29.

Hero XPulse 421 design trademarked ahead of global unveil

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch the bigger XPulse next year in the Indian market. It is one of the most awaited motorcycles and the manufacturer has recently filed a design patent for the XPulse 421. So, there is a possibility that we will be seeing the XPulse 421 at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The motorcycle was first teased back at EICMA where it was confirmed that the new XPulse will be a 421 cc motorcycle.

Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024

The year 2024 witnessed several car and bike launches. At the same time, this year, some cars and bikes have said goodbye to the Indian market. The list of the cars and bikes that hung their boots in the year 2024 includes a few electric vehicles as well alongside conventional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. Here is a list of the cars and bikes that bid adieu to the Indian market in 2024.

Planning to go out on New Year's Eve? Avoid getting a hefty fine by Delhi Police

Delhi Police, in anticipation of heavy crowds on New Year's Eve, has published a few traffic advisories for the people in the city in order to regulate the flow of traffic and maintain safety. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 8 PM on Tuesday until celebrations continue. These restrictions will apply to both private and public transport as stated by Dhal Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). The DCP further highlighted that strict action will be taken against violations such as drunken driving, overspeeding, stunt biking, reckless driving, and other forms of dangerous driving.

