From EQA to Guerrilla 450: Upcoming cars & bikes to watch out for in July 2024

July is going to be a blockbuster month for the auto sector Here are the upcoming cars and bikes to watch out for
Mercedes-Benz EQA - Mercedes-Benz India will introduce its most accessible electric offering on July 8 taking on the Volvo XC40 Recharge & BMW iX1
BMW 5 Series LWB - The new-gen BMW 5 Series will arrive on July 24 in a completely new avatar and a longer wheelbase, specially developed for India
New-gen MINI Cooper S & Countryman E - MINI will bring its latest-gen of the iconic hatchback and SUV to the market with the latter getting an electric version first
Nissan X-Trail - The capable SUV will return to India on July 17 and is expected to arrive as a CBU taking on the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, VW Tiguan and Jeep Meridian
Bajaj CNG Bike - Bajaj Auto will introduce the world’s first CNG motorcycle on July 5
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 - RE’s second model based on the new Himalayan 450 is a roadster and expected to debut next month
New Hero Destini 125 - The updated Hero Destini 125 is expected to arrive next month with new styling and more features
BMW CE 04 - BMW Motorrad will bring its flagship electric scooter to India in the form of the CE 04 on July 24