New Year 2025: Avoid getting hefty fines. Check Delhi Traffic Police's advisory

Delhi Police, in anticipation of heavy crowds on New Year's Eve has published a few traffic advisories for the people in the city in order to regulate the flow of traffic and maintain safety. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 8 PM on Tuesday until celebrations continue. These restrictions will apply to both private and public transport as stated by Dhal Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The DCP further highlighted that strict action will be taken against violations such as drunken driving, overspeeding, stunt biking, reckless driving, and other forms of dangerous driving. According to an official statement, the police have kept areas like Connaught Place and other popular celebration hotspots in special focus. Other primary focus areas will include marketplaces, shopping malls and popular gathering points such as Connaught Place and Hauz Khas. A senior official confirmed that traffic personnel will be deployed substantially throughout the city.

Traffic Restrictions Around Connaught Place

Vehicular access to Connaught Place will be restricted beyond key points, including the Mandi House roundabout, the Bengali market roundabout, the North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, Roundabout Gole Market, Roundabout GPO and Kasturba Gandhi Road

Only vehicles with valid passes will be permitted within the circles of Connaught Place.

Parking Arrangements

Motorists can park their vehicles at designated locations such as Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, Minto Road on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, KG Marg-Ferozshah Road crossing on Copernicus Lane and Windsor Place.

Parking in Connaught Place will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Unauthorised parked vehicles will be towed away and penalised.

Arrangements Around India Gate

Extensive arrangements have also been made to regulate pedestrian and vehicular traffic in and around India Gate. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may be restricted from accessing C-Hexagon and diverted from alternate routes, including Q-Point, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Rajpath Rafi Marg, Windsor Place roundabout, Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath, KG Marg-Ferozeshah Road and Mandi House roundabout.

Visitors are advised to rely on public transport due to limited parking availability near India Gate.

Advisory for Delhi Zoo and Mathura Road

Anticipating heavy crowds at Delhi Zoo, which may lead to congestion on Mathura Road, motorists are advised to avoid Bhairon Road and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

