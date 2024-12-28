Auto recap Dec 27: Kia Sonet facelift crosses 1 lakh sales, Suzuki Access hits 6 million production milestone

The Indian automotive sector ranks among the fastest-expanding industries globally. In the context of contemporary commitments, staying informed can be challenging. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to addressing this issue by providing you with the latest updates from the automotive realm. Below is a brief summary of the significant events in the automotive industry as of Friday, 27 December 2024.

Kia Sonet facelift crosses 1 lakh sales mark

The Kia Sonet facelift was introduced to the market earlier this year and has successfully reached a significant sales milestone of 100,000 units. The automaker achieved this remarkable figure within 11 months of its launch, which took place in January. This indicates that Kia has maintained an average monthly sales rate of nearly 10,000 units for the Sonet facelift throughout 2024.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Kia Sonet 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs Compare View Offers Suzuki Access 125 124.0 cc 124.0 cc 45 kmpl 45 kmpl ₹ 79,899 - 90,500 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki XL6 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Additionally, Kia disclosed that petrol variants represented 76 per cent of total sales, while diesel variants made up the remaining 24 per cent. Furthermore, automatic and iMT gearbox options constituted 34 per cent of overall sales, and an impressive 79 per cent of sales were attributed to variants equipped with a sunroof.

(Read more: Kia Sonet Facelift crosses 1 lakh sales mark, sunroof variants account for 79% sales)

Suzuki Access 125 hits 6 million production milestone

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reached a significant milestone with the production of the Access 125 scooter, which has now surpassed six million units. The Suzuki Access 125 remains the top-selling scooter in its category, maintaining its dominance in the market despite the emergence of new competitors. This production achievement comes 18 years after the Access 125 was first introduced in 2006.

The Suzuki Access was the inaugural 125 cc scooter launched in India and continues to be the brand's leading model, recognized for its smooth operation, reliable fuel efficiency, and economical ownership costs. It faces competition from various models, including the Honda Activa 125, Aprilia SXR 125, Vespa VXL, among others.

(Read more: Suzuki Access 125 hits 6 million production milestone in 18 years since launch)

Osamu Suzuki passes away

Osamu Suzuki, who led Suzuki Motor Corp. into the Indian market, died at 94 from lymphoma. His leadership saw the successful launch of Maruti 800 in 1983, establishing Maruti Suzuki as a dominant player in India's automotive sector, with significant production milestones achieved

(Read more: Osamu Suzuki, former Chairman, who brought Suzuki Motor to India, passes away)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: