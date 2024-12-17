Auto recap, Dec 16: Kia Syros teased again, vehicle ban returns in Delhi

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, December 16.

Kia teases Syros SUV again ahead of debut

Kia has shared another teaser video of the upcoming Syros SUV ahead of its official unveiling on December 19. The latest teaser once again showcases the unique shape of the SUV with Recreational Vehicle like design language. The teaser video has also revealed the design of the alloy wheels as well for the first time. The Syros will be positioned between the Seltos and Sonet, two of Kia's flagship SUVs in India. With Syros, Kia plans to target a more premium audience than the Sonet. This means that the Kia Syros, while having sub-compact SUV dimensions, is expected to get loads of premium features.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo to witness highest participation

The list of car and two-wheeler manufacturers who will participate in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, or the Auto Expo, has been confirmed. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has said that as many as 34 brands have confirmed their presence during the six-day event to be held in Delhi from January 17 next year. Among major carmakers are Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota Motor, Hyundai Motor, Kia, JSW MG Motor, Skoda and Volkswagen. In the two-wheeler segment, major manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Suzuki Motorcycle, and Yamaha will take part in the event. Electric scooter and motorcycle manufacturers like Ather Energy, Ola Electric will also participate for the first time in the Auto Expo.

Nissan Motor reaffirms India plans amid turmoil

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor has assured that it will remain unfazed by the financial crisis it faces and continue to go ahead with its India plans in an effort to turnaround its fortune in the world's third largest auto market. The carmaker has increased its workforce by another 600 employees at its Chennai facility to increase production output. The carmaker plans to launch five new vehicles in India by 2027 to increase its India portfolio which currently has the Magnite and X-Trail SUVs. The announcement comes after the carmaker announced it will cut 9,000 jobs globally and reduce production by 20 per cent as part of a turnaround plan.

BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car ban return in Delhi

Delhi pollution levels have once again tanked for the worse with AQI (Air Quality Index) dipping into the 'very poor' category on Monday. As a direct result of deteriorating pollution levels, the Centre’s air quality panel has imposed GRAP 3 (Graded Response Action Plan) in the city, which was later upgraded to GRAP Stage 4 norms. The measures restrict the movement of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles besides non-essential commerical vehicles in Delhi-NCR. This is the second toime in since November 15 that the national capital will witness vehicle ban due to high pollution levels.

