Nissan to go ahead with India plan despite turmoil within, increases workforce

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Dec 2024, 09:39 AM
  • Nissan Motor had earlier announced it will cut 9,000 jobs globally and reduce production by 20 per cent as part of a turnaround plan.
Nissan Magnite 2024
Nissan Motor had launched the Magnite 2024 SUV in India in October. The carmaker had announced its plans to expand in India with the launch of five more models by the end of 2027.
Nissan in India will remain unfazed by the financial crisis faced by the Japanese auto giant. The carmaker has assured that it will continue to go ahead with its India plan in an effort to turnaround its fortune in the world's third largest auto market. Nissan currently offers just two models in India, but is expected to increase its portfolio by another five models in the next two years. Nissan Motor's assurance comes amid the auto giant's decision to cut jobs and production globally to save cost.

Nissan Motor is among three major Japanese carmakers operating business in India as well as use the country as one of its bases for exports. The carmaker shares its facility located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with its French partner Renault. Nissan Motor has announced that it has increased the number of workers at the facility recently. The carmaker has employed around 600 workers and started a third shift at the plant. The move comes weeks after the Japanese auto giant announced job cut of around 9,000 employees globally. It had also announced to reduce production by 20 per cent to cut down on costs.

Nissan Motor's India roadmap

Nissan Motor currently manufactures only one model in India. The Magnite SUV, one of the most affordable cars in its segment in India, is also exported to other global markets where Nissan has its presence. The carmaker also launched the new X-Trail SUV in India earlier this year. However, the SUV is only assembled here. Nissan's upcoming cars in India could include the likes of Juke and Ariya EV which have been showcased by the carmaker as its possible next launches. Frank Torres, President of Nissan India Operations, said, “Nissan is betting big on India...and the plans (for India) remain intact despite this global turbulence."

Five new cars by 2027

Explaining the move to employ more people at the Chennai facility, Torres said, "This move is to help the production shifts. We are expanding production very soon with two new models...this is despite the global action, which involves restructuring. We don't forecast that the impact will be in India because our plans remain untouched. Of course, the key point for us is to keep being competitive. Because, in the end, this is what is considered most important inside Nissan."

Nissan aims to launch five new cars in India by 2027. It also plans to triple its domestic and export volumes to one lakh per per by 2026. “This will put the plant utilisation at more than 80 per cent, which will require more headcount than today," Torres said. He also said that Nissan is updating its facility to allow production of electric vehicles, the first of which is expected to be launched in India soon.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2024, 09:39 AM IST
