Auto recap, April 16: MG Hector offers, Honda Elevate gets 5-star JNCAP rating, new Tesla Model Y testing in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2025, 07:05 AM
  Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles. (AFP)
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive sector is known for its rapid pace, which can pose challenges in staying informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, April 16.

2025 Tesla Model Y spotted on Indian roads

Tesla has started testing the 2025 Model Y out on the Indian roads. The electric vehicle was spotted on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway wearing camouflage. Few reports claim that Tesla will be opening its first dealership in Mumbai and will first start selling electric vehicles that will be fully imported in India. Tesla has also started hiring in India, so operations will start soon. It is expected that the brand will first launch the Model Y in the Indian market, which does make sense because it is an SUV, and this body style is the most popular right now in the world. With the Model Y, there is also an advantage of the ground clearance, which India-spec models will need, considering the roads that our country has. Tesla was earlier testing the previous generation of Model 3, which was facing quite a lot of issues because of its ground clearance.

Also Read : 2025 Tesla Model Y spotted testing on Indian roads

⁠MG Hector gets special benefits up to 4 lakh under the Midnight Carnival campaign

JSW MG Motor India has launched its ‘Midnight Carnival’, bringing a host of offers and benefits on the Hector SUV. The MG Hector is available with benefits worth up to 4 lakh, and the exclusive campaign will be available at showrooms across the country. The Midnight Carnival will see MG showrooms open until midnight every weekend till June 30, 2025.

Also Read : ⁠MG Hector gets special benefits up to 4 lakh under Midnight Carnival campaign

Made-in-India Honda Elevate secures 5 stars in Japan NCAP

Honda Car India has added a new feather to its hat as the made-in-India Elevate recently secured a full five stars in the Japan New Car Assessment Programme (JNCAP) crash tests. The Honda Elevate is exported to Japan from the automaker’s Tapukara plant and is sold as the Honda WR-V in the brand’s home country. The Elevate for Japan scored 176.23 points out of 193.8 points.

Also Read : Made-in-India Honda Elevate secures 5 stars in Japan NCAP

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2025, 07:05 AM IST
