Made-in-India Honda Elevate secures 5 stars in Japan NCAP

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2025, 21:41 PM
  • The Honda Elevate is exported to Japan from the automaker’s Tapukara plant and is sold as the Honda WR-V in the brand’s home country.
The Honda Elevate for Japan scored a total of 176.23 points out of 193.8 points
The Honda Elevate for Japan scored a total of 176.23 points out of 193.8 points

Honda Car India has added a new feather to its hat as the made-in-India Elevate recently secured a full five stars in the Japan New Car Assessment Programme (JNCAP) crash tests. The Honda Elevate is exported to Japan from the automaker’s Tapukara plant and is sold as the Honda WR-V in the brand’s home country. The Elevate for Japan scored 176.23 points out of 193.8 points.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

