Made-in-India Honda Elevate secures 5 stars in Japan NCAP
- The Honda Elevate is exported to Japan from the automaker’s Tapukara plant and is sold as the Honda WR-V in the brand’s home country.
The Honda Elevate for Japan scored a total of 176.23 points out of 193.8 points
Honda Car India has added a new feather to its hat as the made-in-India Elevate recently secured a full five stars in the Japan New Car Assessment Programme (JNCAP) crash tests. The Honda Elevate is exported to Japan from the automaker’s Tapukara plant and is sold as the Honda WR-V in the brand’s home country. The Elevate for Japan scored 176.23 points out of 193.8 points.
