Auto recap, April 15: Mercedes-Benz India's new milestone, Honda Activa range offers, VW India sees new opportunity

The automotive sector is known for its rapid pace, which can pose challenges in staying informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Tuesday, April 15.

Mercedes-Benz rolls out 200,000th made-in-India car from Chakan plant

Mercedes-Benz India has achieved a new milestone, rolling out its 200,000th made-in-India car from the automaker’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. The German luxury carmaker officially commenced operations in India in 1995 with the W124 E-Class and currently leads the country’s luxury vehicle segment. The 200,000th vehicle to roll out of the Chakan plant was the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Mercedes-Benz India achieved the mammoth milestone in 30 years. The automaker produced its first 50,000 locally assembled cars in 19 years, between 1995 and 2014, while the next 100,000 units took nine years. The last 50,000 units were produced in just two years and three months, a growing testament to India’s flourishing economy and the stronger demand for luxury vehicles.

Honda Activa 110 and Activa 125 get 3-year free service and benefits worth up to ₹ 5,500 in April

Honda Two-Wheelers India has announced a 3-year free service package and additional benefits worth up to ₹5,500 on the purchase of the new Activa 110 and the Activa 125 models. The Honda Activa 110 and the Honda Activa 125 were both recently updated with a 2025 model year update and now come with an OBD 2B-compliant engine. The two scooters are some of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market and are being offered with these offers only until April 30th. Those who wish to avail the offer can pay a visit to their nearest dealership in order to enquire more about these benefits.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen sees Trump tariffs as new opportunities in long term for India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, which comprises both Skoda and Volkswagen in India, leaving the country operations charges to the Czech automobile brand, believes that tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration would create new opportunities for India in the long term. During the launch of the new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV at an introductory price of ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom), the automaker has stated that while it doesn't support the new reciprocal tariff imposed by the Trump administration, which has now been paused for 90 days on non-retaliating countries, the move may open up opportunities for the industries in India in the long term.

