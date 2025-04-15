Mercedes-Benz rolls out 200,000th made-in-India car from Chakan plant

Mercedes-Benz India has achieved a new milest one , rolling out its 200,000th made-in-India car from the automaker’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. The German luxury carmaker officially commenced operations in India in 1995 with the W124 E-Class and currently leads the country’s luxury vehicle segment. The 200,000th vehicle to roll out of the Chakan plant was the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV .

200,000 cars produced in 30 years

Mercedes-Benz India achieved the mammoth milestone in 30 years. The automaker produced its first 50,000 locally assembled cars in 19 years, between 1995 and 2014, while the next 100,000 units took nine years. The last 50,000 units were produced in just two years and three months, a growing testament to India’s flourishing economy and the stronger demand for luxury vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz commenced operations in India in 1995 with the W124 E-Class and it took the company 30 years to cross the 200,000 production milestone

The 200,000th made-in-India Mercedes was rolled out in the presence of Dr. Jorg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Production, Quality & Supply Chain Management. He said, “Mercedes-Benz’s remarkable milestone of 200,000 'Made in India' Mercedes-Benz cars, underlines India’s potential as a key manufacturing hub in the long run. The Indian plant has achieved a high level of production agility, manufacturing world-class ICE and EVs under one roof, underscoring the technical prowess of the team and high level of flexible manufacturing, capable of responding fast to market and customer requirements. The Indian production hub's contribution to our global sustainable manufacturing strategy, through 100% renewable energy use, exemplifies our commitment to sustainable manufacturing."

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz production facility is the backbone of our Indian operations and has played a critical role in our market success, manufacturing world-class ICE and BEV products for the discerning Indian customers. Mercedes-Benz continues to set new standards in production quality, remaining invested in the market with the highest investment by any luxury OEM in India. We will stay invested in our state-of-art manufacturing facility, catering to growing market demand for Mercedes-Benz products in the Indian market."

First market to produce Mercedes-Maybach cars outside Germany

The Indian arm of Mercedes-Benz holds several distinctions in its 30-year history. The Indian plant became the first manufacturing facility globally to produce a Mercedes-Maybach (S500) model outside of Germany in 2015. The plant was also scaled up to produce the brand’s top-tier electric vehicles, including the EQS 580 sedan that began local assembly in 2022, while the EQS 580 SUV began local production last year.

Mercedes-Benz currently has 11 locally produced models in India. The company has invested to the tune of ₹3,000 crore in India, including a fresh investment of ₹200 crore in 2024. The carmaker also has an expansive retail presence with over 100 touchpoints in over 50 cities.

