Auto News Recap, August 13: Tata Curvv Ev Drive Review, New Jawa 42 Launch & More

Auto news recap, August 13: Tata Curvv EV drive review, Jawa 42 launch & more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from August 13, Tuesday.

Tata Curvv EV drive review

Tata Curvv EV is the first SUV coupe in the Indian electric vehicle segment that is aiming to bring down the might of heavyweights like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, even if those are powered by internal combustion engines. Can its battery power sway even the staunchest of traditionalists? HT Auto drove the Tata Curvv EV to find out.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV drive review: Charged-up player in mid-size SUV game

2024 Jawa 42 launched with engine upgrades

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 2024 Jawa 42 motorcycle bringing notable changes to the retro-styled offering. The new Jawa 42 is priced from 1.73 lakh, going up to 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it a whopping 17,000 more affordable than the predecessor on the base variant. Despite the price drop, Jawa claims the bike has seen improvements on nearly every front including power delivery, NVH levels, weight distribution, and more. It also gets new colourways and cosmetic tweaks in the latest iteration.

Also Read : 2024 Jawa 42 launched with engine upgrades & a 17,000 price cut. Check price

TVS to launch new model on August 22, likely updated Jupiter 110 scooter

(Also read: TVS’ next offering to be launched on August 22. Is it the new Jupiter 110?)

TVS Motor Company has announced that it will be launching its next offering on August 22, 2024. The two-wheeler giant is tight-lipped about what the upcoming model will be but rumours are rife that the company is readying a comprehensive update to its most popular scooter. Speculations suggest that the TVS Jupiter 110 will see a significant update when it arrives next week making it more competitive against newer offerings, both ICE and electric.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Curvv EV Tata Curvv EV Tata Curvv electric car electric vehicle Jawa 42 Jawa TVS TVS Motor Company Jupiter 110 TVS Jupiter TVS Jupiter 110 Jupiter
