Tata Curvv EV and Curvv teased ahead of launch, new features revealed

Tata Motors has released a new teaser for their two upcoming Curvv and Curvv EV. Where the previous teaser showcased the SUVs being tested in the high temperatures of the Thar desert, the new teaser shows them in the low temperatures of Ladakh. Apart from this, in the new teaser few features of the Curvv siblings can also be seen.

In the teaser, the Curvv can be seen with paddle shifters that can be used to take manual control of the gearbox. There is also a rotary dial on offer that will be used to change the drive modes. In the video, three drive modes are visible - City, Sport and Eco. Apart from this, a new digital driver's display is visible. It looks similar to the one found on the Nexon EV and Punch EV.

The Curvv will be offered with a petrol, diesel and electric powertrain. It is expected that the Curvv EV will be launched first and then the internal combustion-powered versions will be launched.

The Curvv EV will be based on Tata's new active.ev platform that made its debut with the Punch EV. The claimed range figure of the Tata Curvv EV is expected to be around 500 km. There will be Vehicle to Load functionality, brake regeneration, driving modes and DC charging are some of the features that the Curvv EV will come with. The primary rivals of the Curvv EV will be the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

Tata Curvv specs

The ICE-powered Punch is expected to come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and there would be a new petrol engine on offer as well. There would be a manual gearbox as well as an automatic transmission on offer.

In terms of features, there would be a digital driver's display, a touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, Advanced Driver Aids System, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, ventilated seats and a lot more.

