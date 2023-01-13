Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Maruti Suzuki has once again staked claim to be the manufacturer to watch out for at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The country's largest car manufacturer officially unveiled a number of high-profile models as it staked claim to be a power player in the SUV segment as well.

While Maruti Suzuki has dominated the Indian automotive space for decades courtesy its lineup of entry-level, small and comparatively affordable models, it is time to evolve with the times as the company says it is confident of recapturing a 50 per cent market share in the PV or passenger vehicle segment. And while smaller cars will remain the core of the thrust forward, SUVs are the catalysts.

Watch: Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV

Maruti Suzuki has finally confirmed is first-ever all-electric vehicle will hit roads by 2025. And it will be the production version of the Maruti eVX concept SUV that has been showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Based on a new dedicated EV platform, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is a mid-size SUV that will eventually also boast of 4x4 capabilities. While it will get a 60 kWh battery pack within, the company claims that it will boast of a range of around 550 kms.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Its name may have people scratching their heads but the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx is looking to excite potential urban Indian customers. The sub-four-meter SUV has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm and is offered in six momotone and three dual-tone colour options. The cabin has a dual-tone colour theme and expect features such as a floating nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, Suzuki telematics and 360-degree camera. Bookings for Maruti Fronx is open through the Nexa dealership network.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The loudest cheer and the biggest hurrah at Maruti Suzuki pavilion is reserved for the much-awaited five-door Jimny which is also now open for bookings through Nexa.

While the three-door Suzuki Jimny has been sold in several markets for years now, India is the first market to get its five-door version. The wheelbase, as such, has increased while the vehicle gets both manual as well as auto transmission choices. It is offered with multiple colour options and several segment-first features like head light washer.

Maruti Suzuki has also showcased several one-off models like Grand Vitara and Brezza in a special Matt edition, an accessorised Jimny, among others.

