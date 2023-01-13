HT Auto
Home Auto News Auto Expo 2023: Big Highlights From Maruti Suzuki Pavilion

Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Maruti Suzuki has once again staked claim to be the manufacturer to watch out for at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The country's largest car manufacturer officially unveiled a number of high-profile models as it staked claim to be a power player in the SUV segment as well.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2023, 14:34 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A special-edition Maruti Suzuki Jimny is on display at the company pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.
A special-edition Maruti Suzuki Jimny is on display at the company pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.
A special-edition Maruti Suzuki Jimny is on display at the company pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.
A special-edition Maruti Suzuki Jimny is on display at the company pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.

While Maruti Suzuki has dominated the Indian automotive space for decades courtesy its lineup of entry-level, small and comparatively affordable models, it is time to evolve with the times as the company says it is confident of recapturing a 50 per cent market share in the PV or passenger vehicle segment. And while smaller cars will remain the core of the thrust forward, SUVs are the catalysts.

Watch: Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV

Maruti Suzuki has finally confirmed is first-ever all-electric vehicle will hit roads by 2025. And it will be the production version of the Maruti eVX concept SUV that has been showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details

Based on a new dedicated EV platform, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is a mid-size SUV that will eventually also boast of 4x4 capabilities. While it will get a 60 kWh battery pack within, the company claims that it will boast of a range of around 550 kms.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Its name may have people scratching their heads but the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx is looking to excite potential urban Indian customers. The sub-four-meter SUV has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm and is offered in six momotone and three dual-tone colour options. The cabin has a dual-tone colour theme and expect features such as a floating nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, Suzuki telematics and 360-degree camera. Bookings for Maruti Fronx is open through the Nexa dealership network.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The loudest cheer and the biggest hurrah at Maruti Suzuki pavilion is reserved for the much-awaited five-door Jimny which is also now open for bookings through Nexa.

While the three-door Suzuki Jimny has been sold in several markets for years now, India is the first market to get its five-door version. The wheelbase, as such, has increased while the vehicle gets both manual as well as auto transmission choices. It is offered with multiple colour options and several segment-first features like head light washer.

Maruti Suzuki has also showcased several one-off models like Grand Vitara and Brezza in a special Matt edition, an accessorised Jimny, among others.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2023, 14:33 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Jimny Maruti Fronx Fronx Auto Expo 2023 Grand Vitara Brezza Ciaz
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

enyaq_iv_049_1599024310084
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.
MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

In pics: Five electric cars grabbed all the attention at Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Five electric cars grabbed all the attention at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know
Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city