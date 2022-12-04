Copyright © HT Media Limited
Assam man gifts a Lamborghini to CM but there's a catch

A man hailing from Assam has gifted a Lamborghini replica to the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who expressed his gratitude to 'car innovator'. 31-year-old Nurul Haque, who runs a garage in Bhanga Bazaar area of the district, spent four months to modify a Maruti Swift into a Lamborghini - a project on which he began working because he 'always wanted to drive a Lamborghini'.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Dec 2022, 12:11 PM
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, as a gift from car mechanic Nurul Haque, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2022_000237A) (PTI)

Sarma acknowledged the efforts by the 31-year-old, and wrote on Twitter, "Delighted to receive a modified Lamborghini lookalike car from innovator Nurul Haque of Anipur, Karimganj. My best wishes to him in all his future endeavours."

Guwahati: Nurul Haque, a car mechanic from Karimganj arrives in his custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, to gift it to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Guwahati, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Nurul Haque spent four months and 10.20 lakh to make the Lamborghini lookalike in his own garage in Karimganj town. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_02_2022_000142B)

Haque modified an old Maruti Swift into a luxury version making a Lamborghini of it and recently reached Guwahati to gift the vehicle to Sarma. The Chief Minister met Nurul Haque and was overwhelmed. He commended Haque for the gesture. The minister had seen Haque's Lamborghini in Silchar during his visit to the administrative headquarters in the Cachar district.

The idea to convert a Swift into a replica of Lamborghini occurred to him last year during the Covid-induced lockdown, when he didn't have much work to do. Haque bought a second-hand Maruti Swift and entirely removed its body frame. He then started building parts similar to that of a Lamborghini vehicle with the help of YouTube videos.

He also had a buy some raw materials for the process. "I didn’t realise that it would be a costly affair. From buying the engine... to giving it the final shape, the total expenditure was around 6,20,000," Haque had earlier told HT. The motor mechanic spent more than 10 lakh on his project as he "always wanted to drive a sports car like Lamborghini".

Haque is next planning to modify another car into a Ferrari. "I will do more such projects if the government lends a hand," Haque told ANI.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2022, 11:55 AM IST
