Lamborghini's first hybrid V12 supercar launched in India

Published Dec 07, 2023

Lamborghini has launched the Revuelto in the Indian market.

It is priced at 8.89 crore ex-showroom

The Revuelto is Lamborghini's first hybrid supercar

It uses a new 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that develops 803 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 712 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. 

The gearbox on duty is a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine is paired with three electric motors that push the total output to 1,001 bhp.

0-100 kmph comes up in 2.5 seconds while 0-200 kmph is achieved in just 7 seconds. 

The top speed is rated at 350 kmph. There are 13 driving modes on the Revuelto.

The cabin gets a modern look with the vertically-stacked 8.4-inch infotainment screen, while there’s a 12.3-inch digital console on the Revuelto. 

The new Lamborghini Revuelto competes against the Ferrari SF90, also a plug-in hybrid supercar in the segment.
