Here is how you can design your own supercar!

Published Dec 02, 2022

Lamborghini has introduced an online configurator to help customers to configure their supercar as they like

This option is available with the Huracan Sterrato, a supercar with off-road capability

Customers can choose the theme colours from the large colour palette offered by the automaker for exteriors

To make it easy for customers, Lamborghini has divided the exterior colours into the different groups

The colours include Classica, Sportiva, Contemporanea, Eclettica, Tecnica and Ad Personam Palette

The Sportiva comes with several bright hues, whereas the Contemporanea gets more subtle shades

The Classica is offered with several old-school paint themes, while Tecnica has matte finishes

The Ad Personam Palette gets more choices for the buyers to select from

Sterrato also gets spotter lamps on the nose which is offered as an option

Customers can also make a distinctive cabin as per their preference using the configurator
