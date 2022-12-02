Here is how you can design your own supercar!

Lamborghini has introduced an online configurator to help customers to configure their supercar as they like
This option is available with the Huracan Sterrato, a supercar with off-road capability
Customers can choose the theme colours from the large colour palette offered by the automaker for exteriors
To make it easy for customers, Lamborghini has divided the exterior colours into the different groups
The colours include Classica, Sportiva, Contemporanea, Eclettica, Tecnica and Ad Personam Palette
The Sportiva comes with several bright hues, whereas the Contemporanea gets more subtle shades
The Classica is offered with several old-school paint themes, while Tecnica has matte finishes
The Ad Personam Palette gets more choices for the buyers to select from
Sterrato also gets spotter lamps on the nose which is offered as an option
Customers can also make a distinctive cabin as per their preference using the configurator