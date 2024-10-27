How to drive safe in foggy weather as winter approaches

Driving during winter fog can be challenging and dangerous with the reduction in visibility. Foggy conditions can hinder your depth perception and hide obstacles, making even familiar routes risky. However, with proper precautions and healthy driving practices, you can navigate through foggy conditions in a safer manner. Listed below are some essential tips that can help you stay safe while driving in the winter fog.

Staying cautious during the winter with approaching fog is important for the safety of your vehicle. Taking precautions such as avoiding sudden moveme

1 Slow down The first rule, or even the most natural response while driving in fog is to reduce your speed. Fog limits a driver's visibility, so it is important to drive slower than usual to give yourself more time to react to hazards on the road. Increase the distance between your car and the vehicle ahead of you to allow for extra reaction time in case of an emergency.

2 Use fog lamps and low beams When driving in fog, avoid using high beams. Your high beams reflect off the moisture in the fog, causing glare that further reduces visibility. Instead, use your low beams and fog lights if your vehicle is equipped with them, as they are designed to cut through fog and make it easier for you to see further down the road.

3 Keep an eye on road markings In thick fog, it can be hard to see other vehicles, pedestrians or obstacles. In such a situation you can rely on road markings like the white or yellow line on the side of the road to guide you. This can be more effective than trying to see other cars or traffic signs that may not be clearly visible in dense fog.

4 Avoid sudden movements Sudden braking or sharp turns can lead to accidents in foggy conditions. Driving smoothly and signal your next move on the road with your indicators can help other drivers by allowing them to understand the situation and giving them ample time to react.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Rolls-Royce Wraith 6592.0 cc 6592.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maserati MC20 3000.0 cc 3000.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.69 Cr Compare UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

5 Use the defogger Fog can cause moisture to accumulate on your windshield, further reducing your visibility. Turn on your vehicle’s defogger and turn your vents blow air onto the front and rear windshields. For mist accumulating on the exterior of your vehicle you may use your windshield wipers. Keeping your windows clear is essential for safe driving.

6 Avoid overtaking Fog makes it difficult to judge distances and overtaking can be especially dangerous. If you need to overtake, do so with extreme caution and only when you have clear visibility of the road ahead. It’s often safer to stay behind the vehicle in front of you while maintaining a safe distance until the fog clears.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: