Anand Mahindra can’t believe how Bajaj bikes are used to peel corn kernels

Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra is known to share stories of innovation by Indians on social media on a regular basis. But the latest one has left Mahindra in disbelief.

On Friday, he shared a video of a group of farmers are creatively using bikes to peel corn kernels. They used a Bajaj bike's rotating rear wheel to separate kernels from the cobs. With the engine on, the suspended rear tyre provided the mechanism to do the job with minimum fuss or loss of time.

The video, shared widely on social media, has garnered more than 3 lakh views already.

Anand Mahindra wrote, "I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’

Mahindra had recently also shared such innovative ideas implemented by people in other countries too. In the video shared by Mahindra, a man is seen explaining how he used a Honda generator which makes use of gasoline (petrol) to charge his Tesla vehicle. The generator uses the fossil fuel to become a mobile charging point for the EV and Mahindra was clearly impressed with what he saw. ""And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda-powered Tesla..." he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Using a gasoline generator to charge an EV when a regular charging point may not be available appears like an extremely innovative idea but it has raised questions about EVs and the purpose they serve.