Bajaj Auto recently launched the Freedom 125, the world’s first CNG motorcycle
The new Bajaj Freedom 125 gets a bi-fuel engine that can run on petrol and CNG with an in-built cylinder
We tested the Bajaj Freedom CNG for nearly 400 km to test its real-world efficiency in CNG and petrol fuel options
Bajaj claims a fuel efficiency of 102 km per kg in CNG, promising over 200 km per cylinder
We got a mileage of 160-170 km per cylinder in the CNG mode when tested in the real-world across different terrains and varying speeds
The fuel efficiency in petrol stood at 55 kmpl against a claimed mileage of 65 kmpl on the Freedom 125
The Bajaj Freedom is realistically good for a combined fuel efficiency of around 280-300 km, against a claimed range of 330 km
The Freedom 125 brings a feasible alternative over petrol and electric motorcycles at competitive prices
The Bajaj Freedom 125 is priced between ₹95,000 and ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)