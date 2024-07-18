We tested the real-world fuel efficiency on the Bajaj Freedom CNG

Published Jul 18, 2024

Bajaj Auto recently launched the Freedom 125, the world’s first CNG motorcycle

The new Bajaj Freedom 125 gets a bi-fuel engine that can run on petrol and CNG with an in-built cylinder

We tested the Bajaj Freedom CNG for nearly 400 km to test its real-world efficiency in CNG and petrol fuel options

Bajaj claims a fuel efficiency of 102 km per kg in CNG, promising over 200 km per cylinder

We got a mileage of 160-170 km per cylinder in the CNG mode when tested in the real-world across different terrains and varying speeds

The fuel efficiency in petrol stood at 55 kmpl against a claimed mileage of 65 kmpl on the Freedom 125

The Bajaj Freedom is realistically good for a combined fuel efficiency of around 280-300 km, against a claimed range of 330 km

The Freedom 125 brings a feasible alternative over petrol and electric motorcycles at competitive prices 

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is priced between 95,000 and 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
