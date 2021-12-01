Amazon launches service to help automakers prevent recalls, improve safety

Amazon Web Services has introduced a new cloud-based data service for carmakers that can help them remotely diagnose issues in customers' vehicles and thus, prevent recalls and improve safety. They can also manage related data on the cloud-based system called AWS IoT FleetWise.

The latest tool is a part of the company’s newly branded AWS for Automotive portfolio of products and services for the transportation industry.

The cloud-based system also enables customers, including auto suppliers and fleet services such as Lyft and Uber, to collect, organize and transfer vehicle data to the cloud system.

It also standardizes different data formats to simplify data analysis of vehicles. "As vehicles become more intelligent and advanced, the sheer amount of data produced from vehicles equipped with cameras, lidars and radars is growing exponentially," Mike Tzamaloukas, general manager of AWS for Automotive, said in an interview.

FleetWise intends to allow customers to easily access fragmented data across different fleet models and vehicle types. It has also been designed to complement data-driven services offered by automakers such as General Motors Co’s OnStar and Ford Motor Co’s Ford Pro Intelligence.

The new service is now a part of the broad range of in-vehicle and cloud-to-vehicle offerings that AWS for Automotive provides. "With a greater focus on the industry’s growing shift to software-defined vehicles and systems, we’re trying to make it simpler and easier for our customers to discover solutions to their problems," said Dean Phillips, worldwide tech leader for the business unit.

In 2020, AWS reported operating profit of $13.5 billion on sales of $45.4 billion, up 47% and 30% respectively from the previous year. Through the first nine months of 2021, despite the ongoing pandemic and global supply chain disruptions, AWS’ growth was $13.2 billion in operating profit on $44.4 billion in sales, nearly matching its full-year results in 2020.

