Honda Elevate SUV launched. Check if its price is more affordable than rivals

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 04, 2023

Honda Cars launched the Elevate SUV with aggressive pricing on September 4

Honda Elevate SUV prices start from 11 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi)

Available in seven variants, the price of Honda Elevate tops out at 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda has already started to deliver the Elevate SUV to customers who had booked it since July

 Check product page

Under its hood, the Elevate comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT gearbox

The engine churns out 119 bhp of power and 145.1 Nm of peak torque

The SUV comes with a fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl in manual and 16.92 kmpl with CVT

The Elevate is offered with 7 single exterior colour options along with 3 dual-tone themes

The Elevate SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others
Also check out the first drive review of the Honda Elevate SUV before you book one
