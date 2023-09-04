Honda Cars launched the Elevate SUV with aggressive pricing on September 4
Honda Elevate SUV prices start from ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi)
Available in seven variants, the price of Honda Elevate tops out at ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom)
Honda has already started to deliver the Elevate SUV to customers who had booked it since July
Under its hood, the Elevate comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT gearbox
The engine churns out 119 bhp of power and 145.1 Nm of peak torque
The SUV comes with a fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl in manual and 16.92 kmpl with CVT
The Elevate is offered with 7 single exterior colour options along with 3 dual-tone themes
The Elevate SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others