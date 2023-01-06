Alexa, pay for my charging: Amazon's voice assistant to help EVs to charge up

Amazon has tied up with EVgo, an EV charging network based in United States, to make lives of EV owners easier. With the help of its voice assistant Alexa, Amazon will offer EV owners the feature to locate nearest charging stations, and even pay the bill digitally. At the CES 2023, the two companies announced their partnership. The duo plans to launch the feature some time later this year in all electric vehicles enabled with Alexa voice assistant.

EVgo has a network of around 1.50 lakh public EV charging stations across the United States. Alexa will use EVgo's PlugShare map to help EV owners locate nearest charging stations. Anes Hodzic, Vice President at Amazon Smart Vehicles. “We want Alexa to be useful for customers in their everyday lives, and EV charging is a great example of a task that can be simplified and made more convenient through the power of AI. By partnering with EVgo, we’re bringing Alexa’s AI and multi-modal experiences to improve the EV charging experience for drivers and streamline the process of locating, initiating and paying for a charging session."

According to Amazon, Alexa will help EV owners to find EVgo charging stations or chargers operated by others. EV owners will be able to schedule and initiate charging session. The Alexa mobile app will also help the EV owner to pay the bill seamlessly. Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo, said, “EVgo and Amazon’s shared principles of being customer-centric and committed to a sustainable future make innovative experiences like voice-initiated charging possible. From Autocharge+ to charging with Alexa, EVgo is committed to continuing to raise the bar for convenience of EV ownership for our customers. EVgo is proud to be Amazon’s first charging network partner to enable this Alexa experience, and support its Climate Pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040."

According to EVgo, EV owners will be able to check availability of EV chargers in real time, view session and billing information. Amazon said the service will also be available on vehicles equipped with Echo Auto.

First Published Date: