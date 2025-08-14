Ajith Kumar gets a new Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 roadster. Check it out…

HT Auto
  • Ajith Kumar, the Tamil film actor, has added a Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 Roadster to his car collection. The white car features racing stripes and a red interior, costing approximately AED 624,800.

Ajith Kumar Corvette
Ajith Kumar Corvette
Tamil film actor Ajith Kumar has acquired another new sports car to add to his collection, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 Roadster. According to a post on the social media platform Instagram, the celebrity has acquired the car in a white colour option with racing stripes and a red interior. Ajith Kumar is a renowned South Indian actor and a professional racing driver. He also owns a racing team called ‘Ajith Kumar Racing’.

In the social media post, he is seen checking out his new ride and also removing the hard top of the roadster. Ajith's fans lovingly call him ‘Thala’, and a user appreciated his choice on the social media post by commenting, “Thala really have a good taste in cars." Another user commented, “Ajith Kumar ❌ Aura Kumar ✅💯".

What's special about the Chevrolet Corvette C8 roadster?

The Corvette C8 costs about AED 624,800 in Dubai, where the actor has bought the car. This converts to approximately 1.4 crore. Talking about the engine, at the heart of the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 is a 5.5-litre, V8 engine that churns out a power figure of 670 hp and a peak torque output of 624 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. It propels the car to a top speed of 195 mph (314 kmph) and can accelerate it from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds.

The celebrity has multiple other cars, such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Ferrari SF90, McLaren 750S and the McLaren Senna, that grace his garage. The sport-bred and track-focused, yet road-legal, car is produced in limited numbers, making it difficult to purchase one.

Also Read : Ajith Kumar adds McLaren Senna to his garage. Here's what is special about the supercar

Ajith Kumar has a long-standing history in motorsport, having previously competed in international events, including the 2004 Formula Asia BMW F3 Championships and the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. He returned to competitive racing after a significant hiatus.

The team also aims to support young drivers by providing them with a structured racing program. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of encouraging more talent in the international motorsport arena.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2025, 17:30 pm IST
TAGS: corvette c8 roadster chevrolet chevrolet corvette c8 roadster

