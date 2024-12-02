78% road accidents in India happen in big cities. These cars are mostly involved

India leads the list of countries with the maximum number of road accidents and consequent deaths in the world. As per theAccident Index 2024 release by Acko, Metro cities in India account for a staggering 78 per cent of all road accidents, with Hyderabad and Delhi NCR emerging as the most accident-prone.

According to a report by Acko, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR top the accident charts, followed closely by Pune and Bengaluru, which account for 15.9 per cen

According to the report, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR top the accident charts, followed closely by Pune and Bengaluru, which account for 15.9 per cent and 14.2 per cent of incidents, respectively. Specific high-risk areas within these cities include Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli locality, which reported the highest number of accidents, followed by Noida, Marunji in Pune and Mira Road in Mumbai.

Also Read : "53 accidents, 19 deaths each hour": Nitin Gadkari raises alarm over road safety

Notably, the report has underlined the most common vehicles involved in these accidents. Coming on top of the most accident-prone vehicles are Hyundai i10, followed by some popular models such as Maruti Suzuki Swift and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Two other models are Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, in a row.

Mayank Gupta, Vice President - Auto Insurance, ACKO General Insurance said that by identifying accident-prone locations and underlying causes, the report aims to assist policymakers and city administrators in implementing targeted measures to enhance road safety.

Most prevalent causes of road accidents

Beyond conventional factors, the report sheds light on other causes of road accidents. Stray animals account for the majority of the road accidents, with stray dogs being responsible for 62 per cent of such cases, followed by cows, which account for 29 per cent of the cases, and then buffaloes, which account for 4 per cent. Interestingly, coconuts have caused 2.2 times more accidents than drunk driving.

Also Read : India saw 1.68 lakh deaths in accidents in 2022. Overspeeding is biggest killer

However, potholes are still a big danger on Indian roads. Bengaluru tops the list, with 44.8 per cent of all pothole-related accidents occurring in the city. Delhi and Mumbai are at second and third position, respectively, with 13.3 per cent and 12.3 per cent. This again underlines the urgency to improve the urban infrastructure for better road safety. Natural calamities have also caused major damage to the vehicles. In Chennai, 22 per cent of all the insurance claims were due to floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: