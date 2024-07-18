Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 roadster launched. Check what it offers

The Guerrilla 450 shares its underpinnings with the Himalayan 450

The price of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 starts at 2.39 lakh ex-showroom introductory. 

Bookings in India are open and test rides and retails would start from 1st August.

The Guerrilla 450 is offered in three variants - Analogue, Dash and Flash. 

Powering the Guerrilla 450 is the Sherpa 450 engine

It is a 452 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 39.52 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. 

Royal Enfield is using a different engine map for the Guerrilla 450.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets the same all-digital instrument cluster as the Himalayan 450 which comes with support for Google Maps. 

On the lower variant, there is an analogue instrument cluster with a digital display with Tripper pod which is being used on other motorcycles.
