Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 roadster launched. Check what it offers

The Guerrilla 450 shares its underpinnings with the Himalayan 450
The price of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 starts at ₹2.39 lakh ex-showroom introductory.
Bookings in India are open and test rides and retails would start from 1st August.
The Guerrilla 450 is offered in three variants - Analogue, Dash and Flash.
Powering the Guerrilla 450 is the Sherpa 450 engine
It is a 452 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 39.52 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.
Royal Enfield is using a different engine map for the Guerrilla 450.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets the same all-digital instrument cluster as the Himalayan 450 which comes with support for Google Maps.
On the lower variant, there is an analogue instrument cluster with a digital display with Tripper pod which is being used on other motorcycles.