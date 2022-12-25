Watch: Tesla Model 3 tows nearly 7,000 kg weighing modular home

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tesla consumers are often seen performing unique stunts with their prized electric cars. However, this was probably the first instance where a Tesla Model 3 had been spotted towing something that wasn't meant to be towed by the electric compact sedan. The EV has a maximum towing capacity of 1,000 kg, making it suitable to tow an average-sized camper trailer or a trailer carrying a small boat or pair of motorcycles. But, the EV has been spotted towing a trailer with a modular home weighing 6,803 kg.
A video has been shared on Twitter showing a Tesla Model 3 towing a trailer loaded with a modular home on the streets of Las Vegas. With the modular home weighing 6,803 kg, the loaded trailer weighed a total of 8,618 kg. While the video shows the Tesla Model 3 towing the modular home on Las Vegas Boulevard in stop-and-go traffic, it also included a drag race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway between two Model 3s, each towing a modular home.
Galiano Tiramani, the founder of Las Vegas-based Boxabl, a construction technology company, has said to Teslarati that he wanted to show how transportable the company's room modules are and to demonstrate that there was no better vehicle than a Tesla. "As expected, the Model 3 was amazing and easily able to tow the 15,000-pound Casita," he said.
He further said that to make the towing job possible for the Tesla Model 3, his team fitted a tow hitch on the EV, which ensured the car would be able to perform the task in a better manner. "Even though the Tesla Model 3 does not have a tow hitch, we decided to pick one up and modify it. We knew that although it's not rated to tow a Casita legally, it would be strong enough," he further added.