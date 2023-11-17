Check out this electric SUV with 700 km of range that costs less than Tesla Model X

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 17, 2023

Lucid Motors has unveiled their new electric SUV in the global market.

It is called Gravity and it is a 7-seater electric SUV

Lucid Motors says that the Gravity will cost under $80,000 (roughly converted to around 66 lakh)

The electric motors linked to the Lucid Gravity's battery pack are capable of delivering more than 800 hp of power. 

This allows the SUV to sprint 0 to 96 kmph in less than 3.5 seconds.

The front trunk has a capacity of 226 litres

The Gravity can be fast charged up to the speed of 300 kW

The interior has a 34-inch floating screen with a 6k display

There is a 22-speaker sound system on offer.
To know more about Lucid Gravity
Click Here