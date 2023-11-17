Check out this electric SUV with 700 km of range that costs less than Tesla Model X

Lucid Motors has unveiled their new electric SUV in the global market.
It is called Gravity and it is a 7-seater electric SUV
Lucid Motors says that the Gravity will cost under $80,000 (roughly converted to around ₹66 lakh)
The electric motors linked to the Lucid Gravity's battery pack are capable of delivering more than 800 hp of power.
This allows the SUV to sprint 0 to 96 kmph in less than 3.5 seconds.
The front trunk has a capacity of 226 litres
The Gravity can be fast charged up to the speed of 300 kW
The interior has a 34-inch floating screen with a 6k display
There is a 22-speaker sound system on offer.