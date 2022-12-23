HT Auto
After Tiago, Tata's next EV is this SUV. To rival upcoming Citroen eC3

Tata Motors, the leader in the passenger electric vehicle segment in India, is all set to become the carmaker with largest EV fleet in the country soon. After launching the Tiago EV, India's most affordable EV so far, the carmaker now plans to launch the smallest electric SUV too. The Punch SUV, its second best-selling model in the country, is all set to get its electric avatar some time next year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Dec 2022, 12:57 PM
Tata Motors is going to launch its fourth electric vehicle model in India next year with the Punch SUV joining the Nexon, Tigor and Tiago models in the electric vehicle lineup from the carmaker.
According to reports by Live Hindustan, Vivek Srivastava, Head of Marketing of Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors, has recently confirmed the launch of the Punch EV in India soon. Though he did not reveal too much detail about the upcoming electric SUV, the second from Tata after the Nexon EV, the carmaker is likely to launch the model in the second half of next year. The Punch EV will be the fourth passenger EV from Tata Motors after the Nexon, Tigor and, more recently, the Tiago EV.

Tata Punch SUV was launched in India last year as the smallest SUV in the market. Within a year, the Punch has scaled up the sales charts pretty fast and is one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. Tata Motors is likely to use the ALFA platform to base the EV version of the Punch. As far as looks are concerned, the electric SUV may not differ much from the existing ICE model barring the obvious changes like a closed-grille and EV badging.

According to reports, the Punch EV could come equipped with DC fast charging compatible 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, similar in size to the one that powers the Tigor EV. The Punch EV could get a 55 kW PMS electric motor which is likely to offer 74 bhp of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. Armed with Tata Motors' Ziptron technology, the Punch EV is expected to offer range of around 300 kms on a single charge.

Expect the price of the Punch EV to be around 2 lakh more expensive than the top-end ICE version. It will still be more affordable than the Nexon EV and could be India's most affordable electric SUV. When launched, the Punch EV will take on the upcoming Citroen eC3 EV which is expected to launch early next year.

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2022, 12:57 PM IST
TAGS: Punch Tata Motors Punch EV Electric car Electric vehicle
