Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo C40 Recharge Confirmed For Late 2023 India Launch

Volvo C40 Recharge confirmed for late 2023 India launch

Volvo is gearing up to launch another electric car in India in the form of the C40 Recharge. The Swedish luxury car brand has confirmed to launch the C40 Recharge in India late this year, which will be the automaker's second EV in the country after XC40 Recharge. Volvo C40 Recharge is already available in the global market, and it would strengthen the car brand's EV portfolio in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Feb 2023, 13:14 PM
Follow us on:
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The single motor offers power to the front wheels. The SUV is capable of churning out 402 hp of maximum power 659 Nm of peak torque.

The automaker has been aiming to increase its EV market share with the new models. The C40 Recharge will play a key role in that strategy. The EV will be imported to India and assembled locally through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. Volvo will assemble the EV at its Bengaluru plant. Volvo India has claimed that it is increasingly focusing on electric vehicles, while at the same time, it will continue to focus on the mild hybrid models.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2023, 13:14 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo India Volvo C40 Recharge electric car electric vehicle luxury ca
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS