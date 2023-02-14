Volvo C40 Recharge confirmed for late 2023 India launch

Volvo is gearing up to launch another electric car in India in the form of the C40 Recharge. The Swedish luxury car brand has confirmed to launch the C40 Recharge in India late this year, which will be the automaker's second EV in the country after XC40 Recharge. Volvo C40 Recharge is already available in the global market, and it would strengthen the car brand's EV portfolio in India.

The automaker has been aiming to increase its EV market share with the new models. The C40 Recharge will play a key role in that strategy. The EV will be imported to India and assembled locally through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. Volvo will assemble the EV at its Bengaluru plant. Volvo India has claimed that it is increasingly focusing on electric vehicles, while at the same time, it will continue to focus on the mild hybrid models.

First Published Date: