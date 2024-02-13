Volvo launched this compact luxury SUV in India as the brand's first all-electric car
Now the luxury electric SUV is on offer with discounts of up to ₹2.35 lakh
The MY23 model of Volvo XC40 Recharge is available with discounts of up to ₹2.35 lakh
The MY24 model of the EV is on offer with discount of ₹52,000
Available in a single variant, the SUV is priced at ₹56.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Powered by a 78 kWh battery pack, the EV churns out 402 bhp power and 660 Nm torque
The electric SUV promises to return a range on 418 kilometre on a single charge
The battery pack of XC40 Recharge can be topped up to 80% from 10% in 28 minutes using a 150 kW DC fast charger
Volvo aims to boost its sales with the discount