Volvo XC40 Recharge is one of the most affordable luxury electric car in India

Published Feb 13, 2024

Volvo launched this compact luxury SUV in India as the brand's first all-electric car

Now the luxury electric SUV is on offer with discounts of up to 2.35 lakh

The MY23 model of Volvo XC40 Recharge is available with discounts of up to 2.35 lakh

The MY24 model of the EV is on offer with discount of 52,000

Available in a single variant, the SUV is priced at 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powered by a 78 kWh battery pack, the EV churns out 402 bhp power and 660 Nm torque

The electric SUV promises to return a range on 418 kilometre on a single charge

The battery pack of XC40 Recharge can be topped up to 80% from 10% in 28 minutes using a 150 kW DC fast charger

Volvo aims to boost its sales with the discount
