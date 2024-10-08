Ultraviolette expands operations to Nepal, opens first outlet

Ultraviolette Automotive has expanded its operations in Nepal and inaugurated its first international dealership outside of India. The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up opened its first UV Space Station in Narayanchaur, Kathmandu, which will retail the F77 Mach 2 electric performance motorcycle. The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is priced from NPR (Nepalese Rupee) 8.44 lakh, going up to NPR 9.69 lakh. In comparison, the F77 Mach 2 starts from ₹2.99 lakh, going up to ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Ultraviolette Expands To Nepal

Ultraviolette’s foray into Nepal comes after the company announced setting up shop in Europe last year. The brand is the latest Indian electric vehicle player to establish a presence in Nepal after the likes of Ather Energy and Ampere. The expansion to Nepal falls in line with UV’s global aspirations as the company recently commenced exports to Europe. Meanwhile, the brand has presence in five major cities in India and is also working on expanding its reach in the domestic market.

Speaking about expanding operations to Nepal, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-Founder of Ultraviolette, said, “The launch of the UV Space Pod in Nepal aligns with our mission to transform the way we look at mobility. Nepal, with its thriving motorcycling scene and beautiful landscape, is an ideal setting for this milestone. This new Space Pod highlights Ultraviolette’s dedication to advancing sustainable mobility and delivering an exceptional experience for motorcyclists. As we broaden our presence in Nepal, our focus remains on driving innovation and supporting the region’s vision of a smarter and more connected future."

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is made in India and is already being exported to Europe. Nepal is the newest destination

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Specifications

The updated Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 was launched earlier this year in India and arrived with major upgrades including 10 levels of regenerative braking on the Recon variant, subtle revisions to the bodywork, and the addition of 3-level traction control. The performance electric sport bike also gets a higher top speed of 155 kmph and enhanced range as well. The F77 Mach 2 Standard variant gets a 7.1 kWh battery pack with a range of 211 km, while the Recon gets a 10.3 kWh battery with a maximum range of 323 km (claimed) on a single charge. Power comes from the PMS mid-drive motor tuned for 27 kW (36 bhp) and 90 Nm on the Standard, and (40.2 bhp) and 100 Nm on the Recon.

