This is the new fastest Indian! Ultraviolette F99 breaks quarter-mile record

The Ultraviolette F99 has broken the quarter-mile record at the Valley Run becoming the fastest motorcycle at Aamby Valley
The electric bike made the quarter-mile run in a record time of 10.712 seconds.
Ultraviolette claims that the F99 can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds before reaching 200 kmph in under 10 seconds
The record has been certified by the FMSCI and was held at the Aamby Valley on 1st December
The manufacturer also plans to break other records in the coming weeks
Ultraviolette will make an attempt at the ‘Highest Top Speed for an Indian Motorcycle’ as well
Multiple components of the F99 are made up of carbon fibre including the exoskeleton and the battery pack
The manufacturer has also released a special livery for the bike to commemorate the historic moment
Other features of the electric bike include a 400 V battery architecture and a liquid-cooled drivetrain