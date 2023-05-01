Tiago EV, Nexon EV help Tata Motors clock highest ever EV sales in April

Tata Motors continues to lead the passenger electric four-wheeler segment in India. In April, the carmaker sold 6,516 units of electric cars, which includes the likes of Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Tigor EV. This is the highest ever sales recorded by the carmaker in the EV segment. It has bettered its previous record of 6,506 units clocked in the previous month. Tata Motors currently leads the electric passenger car segment by a huge margin over its rivals like MG Motor, Hyundai Motor and others.

The jump in sales has been a massive 179 per cent compared to April last year thanks to the introduction of the Tiago EV late last year. In April last year, Tata Motors electric vehicles had found 2,333 homes across India. Tata Motors' EV sales contributed to more than 13 per cent of its overall sales in April. This is the highest EV ratio for any carmaker selling electric cars in India.

Tiago EV is the latest addition in Tata Motors' electric car portfolio in India. Introduced last year, the Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicle in the country with prices starting from ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Comet EV, which was launched last month at an introductory price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) is the only EV that costs less than Tiago EV currently.

Tata offers Tiago EV in seven broad trims and comes equipped with two sizes of battery packs. Tata Tiago EV offers a range between 250 km and 315 km, depending on the battery pack. The compact sedan sibling comes offering a 306 km range on a single charge. The Tiago EV offers 74 hp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It is capable of reaching 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The EV is capable of charging 10-80 per cent in 57 minutes, which is the fastest, depending on various factors.

When it comes to sales, it is the Nexon EV that finds more takers in India. The electric SUV, offered in standard, EV Max, EV Prime and Dark Edition versions is India's best-selling EV. The Tigor EV is the only sedan that comes with electric avatar in its segment.

