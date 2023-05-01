HT Auto
Home Auto News Brezza And Other Suvs Continue To Power Maruti Sales In April

Brezza and other SUVs continue to power Maruti sales in April

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2023, 12:31 PM
Maruti Suzuki on Monday reported it sold 160,529 units in the month of April, up from 150,661 units sold in the same month of 2022 - domestic and exports combined. Maruti Suzuki has been on a product offensive in recent times and has a clear focus on SUVs with the likes of the Brezza and Grand Vitara faring particularly well. The Fronx crossover SUV was also recently launched while the much-awaited Jimny is expected to be driven out later this month.

Maruti Suzuki has always had a bulk of its sales thrust coming in from small and hatchback models like the Alto K10 and WagonR. But while these models continue to fare reasonably well, there is a clear thrust coming in from utility vehicles. Almost every single Maruti model at present has been updated - from Baleno and Brezza to Ertiga and XL6, while the entry of new models have created a positive sentiment around the brand.

Maruti Suzuki recently reported reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit. The country's largest car maker also announced that it has received in-principle board approval to add to its production capacity in the country by up to one million or 10 lakh units per year. But while demand remains high and sales figures are in a bright shade of Green, company officials maintain that supply-chain issues - although improving - remain a concern.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki set to double production capacity

Next up from the company is the Jimny which was showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in January. But all eyes would also be peeled on a Toyota Innova Crysta-based premium seven-seat MPV that will be the flagship model from the company. The model would be a clear statement of intent from the brand that it is positioning itself in the premium segment as well and while it may not sell the said model in big numbers, the vehicle with strong hybrid technology is likely to open new frontiers for Maruti.

