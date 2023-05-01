Hyundai reveals April sales numbers; Creta and Venue remain impact players

Hyundai Motor India on Monday informed it had sold a total of 49,701 units of passenger vehicles in the country in the month of April, up by 12.9 per cent from figures in the same month of 2022. While Hyundai continues to attach a lot of prominence to the SUVs in its lineup like Creta and Venue, the company is also expecting increased traction for the updated Verna sedan that was launched earlier this month. The OEM noted that the updated Verna has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version.

The company's export figures stood at 8,500 units last month, a decline of 30.3 per cent from 12,200 units exported in the corresponding month a year ago. The company's cumulative sales last month stood at 58,201 units, up 3.5 per cent from 56,201 sold in April of 2022.

Hyundai currently offers models like the Grand i10 NIOS, i20, Venue, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson, apart from the all-electric models like Kona and Ioniq 5. The company is also gearing up to soon launch a new sub-compact SUV called Exter which would rival Tata Punch. “We look to carry forward this momentum with the soon to be launched SUV from the Hyundai stable, Hyundai Exter," said Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India.

The SUV is expected to sit above Grand i10 Nios but below Venue in the company's small-car lineup. Once launched, it will take the fight to Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger on the Indian roads. It is expected to come at a starting price of around ₹5 lakh.

In a separate development, Hyundai Motor has started delivers of the Ioniq 5 to customers in India from. The EV, launched in January this year, is the second electric car from the Korean auto giant. The electric vehicle, which is the technical cousin to Kia EV6 electric crossover, comes at a price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

