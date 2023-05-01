HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors' Total Sales Decline By 4% In April; Evs Get A Major Bump Up

Tata Motors' total sales decline by 4% in April; EVs get a major bump up

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2023, 15:34 PM
Tata Motors on Monday reported that its total sales in the month of April stood at 69,599 units, dipping four per cent as compared to 72,468 units sold in the year-ago period. The company's total domestic sales also declined by four per cent to 68,514 units last month when compared to 71,467 units sold in April of 2022.

Tata Nexon EV Max
However, the auto manufacturer saw a huge bump up in sales of its electric vehicles, witnessing a 179% growth at 6,516 units last month when compared to 2,333 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago.

The company's total passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, saw a rise of 13 per cent at 47,107 units from 41,630 units in the year-ago period. Domestic PV sales also witnessed a 13% growth at 47,007 units last month when compared to 41,587 units sold in the country in April of 2022.

PV exports too saw a rise as compared to the same period last year. The company exported 100 units of passenger vehicles last month when compared to 43 units in April of 2022.

The company's total commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,492 units, down 27 per cent from 30,838 units sold in April of 2022.

First Published Date: 01 May 2023, 15:34 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon EV Tata Nexon Tata Tiago
