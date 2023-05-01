MG Motor clocks two-fold rise in sales riding high on new Hector SUV

MG Motor has clocked a two-fold rise in its sales across India in April. The carmaker reported that it delivered 4,551 units last month, more than double of what it could sell during the same month in 2022. However, the sales has gone down by a bit compared to March this year when MG Motor had clocked its best month in terms of sales in India since it made its debut back in 2019. In April last year, MG Motor had sold 2,008 units.

Announcing its monthly sales report on Monday, May 1, MG Motor said that the dip is sales is due to certain supply chain constraints the carmaker is facing currently. "The coming months are expected to bring in further improvements on this front," MG Motor said in a statement issued today.

MG Motor continued to depend on its flagship SUV Hector for the bulk of its sales. The Hector, MG's best-selling model in India since it began operations, was launched in a new avatar in 2022. MG Motor launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of ₹14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.

MG Motor India made its debut here in 2019 with the launch of Hector SUV and followed it with models such as the ZS EV, Gloster and Astor. Both Hector and ZS EV have been updated since with the three-row model getting key updates just earlier this year.

MG Motor recently launched the Comet EV - its fourth product in India. The bookings for the micro-SUV, which has been launched at an introductory price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), will be available for bookings from May 15. The deliveries will also start soon. MG Motor expects its sales to go up further with the Comet EV in coming days.

