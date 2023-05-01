Sonet leads Kia India's charge in April as carmaker clocks over 20% growth

Kia India has recorded 22 per cent increase in sales in April. The Korean carmaker announced that it has sold 23,216 units across India last month. Kia's sales in India was led by its two flagship SUVs - Sonet and Seltos. The sub-compact SUV became the highest selling model from the carmaker for the first time since it was launched. The Sonet-Seltos duo contributed to more than half of Kia's overall sales in the country last month.

Kia has released the sales data for April today. The carmaker said that the Sonet sub-compact SUV found 9,744 homes last month. Sonet has beaten Seltos, Kia's best-selling model for years now, by over 2,000 units. Kia sold 7,213 units of Seltos SUV, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among other compact SUVs.

Kia's third best-selling model is the three-row family car Carens. The carmaker sold 6,107 units of Carens in April, one of the highest among all three-row vehicles sold in the country.

Kia said its overall sales in India has crossed seven lakh. Between January and April, Seltos and Sonet SUVs have shown strong growth. While Seltos found 32,249 takers, the Sonet SUV was bought by 37,518 customers during this period. Both models have clocked more than 30 per cent growth helping rise in sales of the carmaker. Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, “In less than four years, we have not only established ourselves as a leading premium automotive company but also emerged as a popular new-age brand. Our 7 lakh+ customers have entrusted us with a lot of faith, and we will continue to do our best to give them quality service and inspiring innovations."

Kia has recently introduced the iMT technology in its models like Seltos and Carens. According to the carmaker, the new gearbox has helped to increase its sales. It said that the iMT models have contributed 34 per cent to the overall sales last month.

Besides Seltos, Sonet and Carens, Kia also sells luxury MPV like Carnival and electric vehicle like EV6 in India. The carmaker has recently reopened the bookings for the EV6 crossover, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5.

