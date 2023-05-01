Magnite helps Nissan Motor clock over 20% growth in sales in April

Nissan Motor has clocked a healthy 24 per cent growth in sales in April. The Japanese carmaker sold 2,617 units last month, compared to 2,110 units it could sell during the same month last year. All of its sales came from its flagship model Magnite SUV which continues to be its sole offering for India. The SUV was launched back in 2020. Nissan also managed to export 632 units of the Magnite SUV in April.

Nissan Magnite SUV, which is one of the most affordable sub-compact model one can buy in India, is the sole car on sale in India from the Japanese auto giant after the Kicks SUV was discontinued due to stricter emission norms. The SUV has already garnered more than one lakh bookings since its launch. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director at Nissan Motor India, said, “Our focus continues to be the domestic market while continuously expanding our global footprint of exports to more than 15 countries." He expects Nissan Motor to continue on its growth trajectory for the rest of the year.

Srivastava added that the Magnite SUV continues to provide momentum to the carmaker which is looking to revamp its lineup for India in coming days. Nissan Motor recently held an event showcasing their upcoming models for India. These include the likes of X-Trail SUV, which will make a comeback to India after eight years. The new generation X-Trail, already introduced for the global markets, is expected to hit Indian roads some time this year.

The two others are Qashqai and Juke SUVs. The carmaker has not yet decided the launch timeline for these SUVs yet as they continue to undergo feasibility tests on Indian roads. Besides these models, the carmaker is also expected to launch a new seven-seater MPV based on Triber, manufactured by Nissan's global partner Renault. Nissan is also expected to offer its version of the new Duster in the Indian market.

