This high-powered electric skateboard can hit top speed of 60 kph. Check it out

With cars, bikes and even ships and planes going the electric way, why not bring battery technology to the humble skateboard as well? This is exactly what skateboard startup Defiant Board Society has done through its Defiant: One that not only promises to appeal to traditional fans but bring in new admirers as well.

The Defiant: One is part of an e-skating culture that the company wants to establish, a throwback to the glory years gone by. While skateboarding isn't anywhere as popular as it was in past decades, bringing electric powertrain could potentially create a renaissance. The Defiant:One therefore gets a pair of 4.5kW 6396 electric motors that can help it reach a top speed of around 60 kmph. The multiple speed modes ensure that if riding at a more comfortable speed, it can also have a range of around 64 kms. The lower speeds could also help newer riders get accustomed to the ways of skateboarding.

The 46-inch American maple deck claims to provide comfort posture while also having a decent amount of flex. And interestingly, the deck also gets a display which puts out ride-related data.

Unlike Chinese electric skateboards flooding many markets, the Defiant: One is handcrafted in the US. But all of this means there is quite a price attached to each. A single unit of Defiant: One carries a price tag of $3,000 or approximately ₹2.50 lakh. So while it may attract envious glances from almost everyone on the street, it isn't going to be on the shopping list of most considering its asking price.

