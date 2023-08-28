HT Auto
Home Auto News Kerala Adds 60 More Electric Buses To Ksrtc Fleet In Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala adds 60 more electric buses to KSRTC fleet in state capital

By: PTI
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2023, 10:38 AM
The Kerala government has added 60 more electric buses to the fleet of the state Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as part of the ongoing Smart City project.

The Kerala government has added 60 new electric buses to the state's road transport fleet unit KSRTC.
The Kerala government has added 60 new electric buses to the state's road transport fleet unit KSRTC.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the fleet at an event held here on Saturday evening and handed them over to the Transport Minister, Antony Raju. Vijayan, in a Facebook post said 53 more such buses will be handed over soon adding that the Left government will carry forward its "comprehensive urban development policy".

"Currently, there are 50 electric buses plying in the state capital. With the new addition, the total number of electric buses in the state will become 163 making the capital a green city," Vijayan said in the post.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the need of high-speed transportation system in the state.

He said the average speed for the transportation system in the state was 40 per cent less than the national average which indicates the need for a high-speed transportation system which is also environmental-friendly.

"Nowadays, the situation is such that it is difficult to get tickets for Vande Bharat Express which shows that more people prefer such high-speed transportation system in the state," Vijayan said.

He also said once the rest of the buses are added to the fleet under KSRTC, the city services will completely become electric and environmental-friendly.

Local self-government department (LSGD) Minister, M B Rajesh in a Facebook post today said, the total cost of the Thiruvananthapuram Smart City project was 1,135 crore.

Also Read : Government approves scheme for deploying 10,000 electric buses in 169 cities

"Out of which centre's share is 500 crore while the city corporation bears 135 crore," he said, adding that the new addition of electric buses was an Onam gift to the state capital making it greener.

The chief minister and the ministers had yesterday travelled in the electric bus after the launch.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2023, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle EV

