Ultraviolette to unveil a new electric bike at EICMA 2023 on November 8

Ultraviolette Automotive has teased a new electric bike that will be uncovered at the upcoming EICMA 2023, which is set to begin on November 7 in Milan. The upcoming electric bike is claimed to be capable of running at 200 kmph speed. Ultraviolette Automotive has released a teaser video, where the bike is seen reaching a speed of 195 kmph, giving rise to anticipations of a 200 kmph top speed.

The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup that grabbed everyone's attention with its F77, showcased a new concept bike at the Auto Expo 2023. The new concept was christened as F99 and it was claimed to come as more potent than the F77 electric superbike. As the teaser video indicates, the upcoming electric bike at the EICMA 2023 is going to be based on the F99 factory racing platform that was showcased earlier this year. However, Ultraviolette has not revealed the name of the upcoming bike.

The upcoming Ultraviolette electric bike carries a naked design that looks different from the fully-faired F77. As the teaser video shows, the bike doesn't get a headlamp. The side panels make it sharp-looking, hinting at an aerodynamic design. There is a chunky TFT display that shows various information about the bike.

Currently, the EV startup sells the F77 superbike, which comes powered by a 7.1 kWh battery pack in the base variant. This electric bike is capable of running at a top speed of 152 kmph and can cover a 207 km range on a single charge. The upcoming electric bike is expected to draw power from a larger battery pack that ensures higher power and torque compared to the Ultraviolette F77.

Interestingly, the teaser comes at a time when the EV startup is readying for its first appearance at the EICMA and in the midst of a legal dispute with Hero MotoCorp as the brand filed for a trademark for X44, which sounds similar to the X440, a motorcycle that was co-developed by Hero and Harley-Davidson.

