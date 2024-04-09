This 'Made-in-India' all-electric truck can touch 120 kmph speed. Check it out

Tresa Motors has unveiled a new electric truck
It is the Volume 2 of the previous electric truck that the manufacturer made.
Tresa claims that the electric truck can hit a top speed of 120 kmph.
It weighs massive 18 tonnes
Tresa has made several in-house things for the truck
Centralized Computing Unit, Advanced Telemetry System, 800V (peak) modular battery packs with in-house BMS are made specifically for the truck.
The new central steering system, in-house designed DRLs, and its first version of Heat Pump (for all cooling requirements including cabin air-conditioning) are also made by Tresa
Equipped with a 300 kWh battery, the V0.2 offers a quick 20-minute charge time (10-80% SOC), ensuring efficiency on the go.
The electric motors can produce a max torque output of 24000 Nm