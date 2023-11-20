HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: This Electric Sedan Promises A Whopping 1,270 Bhp Power And 300 Kmph Top Speed

In pics: HiPhi A is an electric sedan with 1,270 bhp power and 300 kmph top spee

HiPhi A is a Chinese high-performance electric sedan that promises 0-96 kmph in just two seconds.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Nov 2023, 16:12 PM
HiPhi A
HiPhi A is an all-electric high-performance sedan designed and developed by a Chinese EV manufacturer called HiPhi. The electric super sedan is slated to make its debut at the 2023 Guangzhou Auto Show. The EV comes with a design that has been inspired by the automaker's previous electric car HiPhi Z, which was unveiled in March this year.
HiPhi A
HiPhi A
The HiPhi A looks like to have taken a bit of design inspiration from the Nissan GT-R, as its front profile comes with some significant resemblances. However, the overall design is distinctive and looks outlandish. The EV looks more like an elongated hatchback rather than a fully grown sedan.
HiPhi A
HiPhi A
The EV sports a bifurcated roof spoiler with a sleek LED light bar integrated to it. There is another wider LED light-bar that acts as the taillight of the EV, while the car sports a massive rear diffuser enhancing its bold visual appeal. The EV manufacturer has clearly emphasised on the aerodynamic efficiency of the HiPhi A while designing the car.
HiPhi A
HiPhi A
Inside the cabin, the car doesn't boast an extraordinary look. However, being a high-end performance EV, the HiPhi A gets a premium vibe. There is a large landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and a dual-spoke multifunction steering wheel. It looks like HiPhi has emphasised on digital interfaces inside the cabin of the car.
HiPhi A
HiPhi A
The HiPhi A gets carbon fibre incorporated to various places inside the cabin that not only reduce the weight of the EV, but enhances rigidity as well. The car gets a centre console that reminds us of Lamborghini supercars. Clearly, the manufacturer has kept an eye on the details of the HiPhi A.
HiPhi A
HiPhi A
HiPhi has revealed that the car comes with three different electric motors, with one mounted to the front axle and other two fitted to the rear axle and chanelling power to the rear wheels. Its battery pack size is unknown yet but expect a large pack to be there. HiPHi A promises 1,270 bhp of peak power and can run at a top speed of 300 kmph, with the capability to sprint to 96 kmph from standstill position in just two seconds.
HiPhi A
First Published Date: 20 Nov 2023, 16:12 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility sportscar performance car

