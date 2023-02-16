HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This High Powered Electric Skateboard Can Hit Top Speed Of 60 Kph. Check It Out

This high-powered electric skateboard can hit top speed of 60 kph. Check it out

With cars, bikes and even ships and planes going the electric way, why not bring battery technology to the humble skateboard as well? This is exactly what skateboard startup Defiant Board Society has done through its Defiant: One that not only promises to appeal to traditional fans but bring in new admirers as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2023, 11:37 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Defiant skateboard comes with a 21 AH battery.
The Defiant skateboard comes with a 21 AH battery.
The Defiant skateboard comes with a 21 AH battery.
The Defiant skateboard comes with a 21 AH battery.

The Defiant: One is part of an e-skating culture that the company wants to establish, a throwback to the glory years gone by. While skateboarding isn't anywhere as popular as it was in past decades, bringing electric powertrain could potentially create a renaissance. The Defiant:One therefore gets a pair of 4.5kW 6396 electric motors that can help it reach a top speed of around 60 kmph. The multiple speed modes ensure that if riding at a more comfortable speed, it can also have a range of around 64 kms. The lower speeds could also help newer riders get accustomed to the ways of skateboarding.

The 46-inch American maple deck claims to provide comfort posture while also having a decent amount of flex. And interestingly, the deck also gets a display which puts out ride-related data.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Unlike Chinese electric skateboards flooding many markets, the Defiant: One is handcrafted in the US. But all of this means there is quite a price attached to each. A single unit of Defiant: One carries a price tag of $3,000 or approximately 2.50 lakh. So while it may attract envious glances from almost everyone on the street, it isn't going to be on the shopping list of most considering its asking price.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2023, 11:37 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Tata Harrier SUV now updated with ADAS safety technology, 6-speed AT
Tata Harrier SUV now updated with ADAS safety technology, 6-speed AT
Around 60% consumers in APAC including India will prefer hybrid cars in future
Around 60% consumers in APAC including India will prefer hybrid cars in future
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Which one should you get?
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Baleno: Which one should you get?
This high-powered electric skateboard can hit top speed of 60 kph. Check it out
This high-powered electric skateboard can hit top speed of 60 kph. Check it out

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city