HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Electric Scooter Can Hit 200 Kmph And Has A Range Of 300 Km

This electric scooter can hit 200 kmph and has a range of 300 km

Horwin Senmenti 0 can hit 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds. It can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The battery pack can also be used as a power source
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 10:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Apart from the Senmenti 0, Horwin also unveiled a concept e-bike called the SENMENTI X.
Apart from the Senmenti 0, Horwin also unveiled a concept e-bike called the SENMENTI X.
Apart from the Senmenti 0, Horwin also unveiled a concept e-bike called the SENMENTI X.
Apart from the Senmenti 0, Horwin also unveiled a concept e-bike called the SENMENTI X.

The electric bike manufacturer Horwin has unveiled its first maxi scooter at EICMA 2022. It is called Senmenti 0 and it is an electric scooter. Everything about this scooter stands out, be it the design, specifications and powertrain. Horwin Global is an Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer and it launched their first electric motorcycle back in 2019. It was called CR6 Pro. It is not expected that Horwin will be launching its vehicles in the Indian market. 

Horwin Senmenti 0 is based on a 400 V architecture, this means that it can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The electric scooter can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 200 kmph. The manufacturer claims that the Senmenti 0 can cover a maximum distance at an average speed of 88 km/h is an impressive 300 km.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Cfmoto Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto Electric Scooter
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kabira Mobility Km 4000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 4000
₹1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar N250
249.07 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs 25 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs 25
249 cc
₹1.39 - 1.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Mt-15
155 cc
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Soco Tc Wander (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Tc Wander
₹1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Porsche Macan EV to promise 603 hp and 1000 Nm

Horwin says that the performance of the electric scooter is not impacted even if the battery starts falling. A Range Extender function is also available so that the rider can travel great distances. It is not revealed how much the range of the scooter is extended while using this function. The battery pack can also be used as a power source, e.g. for camping equipment or other e-vehicles says the manufacturer.

Senmenti 0 can also adapt to the riding style of the rider. This helps in increasing efficiency in the long run. The scooter is equipped with 30 sensors and cameras that gather information in real-time and thus increase safety. For safety, there is ABS, an anti-slip system, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a collision alert.

In terms of features, there is hill climb assist, start and reverse assistance, keyless go and heated grips. There are three riding modes, traction control, heated seat, TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity and an adjustable windscreen. 

 

 

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 10:49 AM IST
TAGS: electric scooter electric vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Honda_City_2_million
Why this Honda City is so special
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

In pics: India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here
In pics: India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here
Elon Musk pulls all-nighters for Twitter, leaves Tesla investors concerned
Elon Musk pulls all-nighters for Twitter, leaves Tesla investors concerned
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show
In pics: Genesis X Convertible Concept breaks cover at LA Auto Show
In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda
In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city