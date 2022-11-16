This electric scooter can hit 200 kmph and has a range of 300 km

Horwin Senmenti 0 can hit 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds. It can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The battery pack can also be used as a power source

The electric bike manufacturer Horwin has unveiled its first maxi scooter at EICMA 2022. It is called Senmenti 0 and it is an electric scooter. Everything about this scooter stands out, be it the design, specifications and powertrain. Horwin Global is an Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer and it launched their first electric motorcycle back in 2019. It was called CR6 Pro. It is not expected that Horwin will be launching its vehicles in the Indian market.

Horwin Senmenti 0 is based on a 400 V architecture, this means that it can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The electric scooter can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 200 kmph. The manufacturer claims that the Senmenti 0 can cover a maximum distance at an average speed of 88 km/h is an impressive 300 km.

Also Read : Porsche Macan EV to promise 603 hp and 1000 Nm

Horwin says that the performance of the electric scooter is not impacted even if the battery starts falling. A Range Extender function is also available so that the rider can travel great distances. It is not revealed how much the range of the scooter is extended while using this function. The battery pack can also be used as a power source, e.g. for camping equipment or other e-vehicles says the manufacturer.

Senmenti 0 can also adapt to the riding style of the rider. This helps in increasing efficiency in the long run. The scooter is equipped with 30 sensors and cameras that gather information in real-time and thus increase safety. For safety, there is ABS, an anti-slip system, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a collision alert.

In terms of features, there is hill climb assist, start and reverse assistance, keyless go and heated grips. There are three riding modes, traction control, heated seat, TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity and an adjustable windscreen.

First Published Date: