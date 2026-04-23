This CATL LFP battery addresses a major user concern with game-changing tech. Here's how

China-based battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology, popularly known as CATL, which dominates the global electric vehicle battery market with a 42.1% share in early 2026, has uncovered a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology that addresses one of the major EV user concerns.

For the electric vehicle owners around the world, a major concern is the charging time of the battery pack. While refuelling an ICE car takes merely five minutes of maximum time, topping up an electric car's battery for a similar range requires significantly longer time, hours in some cases. The new third-generation Shenxing LFP battery from CATL addresses that concern. At the same time, the new battery technology has addressed another major concern of the original battery capacity after multiple charging cycles, especially fast charging, which generally degrades the battery quality.

New CATL Shenxing LFP battery promises ultra-fast charging

The third-generation Shenxing LFP battery from CATL promises ultra-fast charging speeds. This battery pack is claimed to top up from 10% to 80% in less than four minutes, which significantly reduces the overall charging time for the battery pack, eventually resulting in faster journey time for the user. Not only that, the third-generation Shenxing LFP battery can be charged from 10% to nearly full in less than seven minutes, claims CATL.

CATL Shenxing battery: Charging times Charge level Time taken (Claimed) 10% - 35% 1 minute 10% - 80% 3.44 minutes 10% - 90% 6.27 minutes 20% - 98% 9 minutes

The company also claims that the new battery pack can be charged from 10% to 35% in one minute, from 10% to 80% in 3.44 minutes, and from 10% to 90% in 6.27 minutes. However, the company didn’t reveal what the ambient temperature was when these numbers were produced, but it mentioned that owners will need just nine minutes to charge from 20% to 98% even when the teperature is at -30° celcius.

This makes the battery pack quite a bit faster than BYD's Blade 2.0, which requires nine minutes to be topped up to 97% from 10% at regular temperature. Also, the CATL battery pack beats the Geely group’s Shield Gold Brick battery that can recharge from 10% to 97% in 8.42 minutes.

New CATL Shenxing battery retains over 90% of original capacity after 1,000 ultra-fast charging cycles

The new third-generation CATL Shenxing LFP battery claims to retain more than 90% of its original capacity even after 1,000 ultra-fast charging cycles, claims the battry manufacturer. Usually, fast charging is known for degrading the battery halth significsntly faster than regular charging. Apart from that, the battery packs are known for gradual degrading with time. However, with this technology, the battery serves two purposes: faster charging and slower-degradation. This certainly make the solid-state batteries, which are considered the gold standard in this domain but are still out of reach - more or less irrelevant.

CATL Shenxing battery gets improved heating and cooling tech

The third-gen CATL Shenxing battery claims to jeat itself using pulse technology, which can bring the pack up to a comfortable temperature when hooked up to a DC charger faster than the coolant-based solutions that are used in traditional electric vehicles. Also, when it comes to cooling, the battery CATL gets Cell Shoulder Cooling Technology (CSCT), which is said to improve efficiency by 20%.

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