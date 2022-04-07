HT Auto
Tesla to launch Texas Gigafactory tomorrow, the company's fifth Giga plant

Tesla's Texas Gigafactory is set to open within a few weeks of the opening of Giga Berlin.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2022, 11:58 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday has announced on Twitter that the electric vehicle manufacturer will open its fifth Gigafactory tomorrow. He said that Texas Gigafactory will open on Friday. The opening of the Tesla Texas Gigafactory comes within a few weeks of opening the Tesla Giga Berlin.

(Also read: Tesla Model 3 EV becomes 17% costlier in this country)

“Gigafactory Texas. Grand opening party tomorrow! Doors open at 4, festivities at 8," Musk tweeted from his account on Thursday. The Tesla CEO also said that he will be giving a speech during the event. Expect him to reveal a couple of details about the upcoming products.

With the five Gigafactories around the world, Tesla is expected to further strengthen its pole position in the global electric car market, which it already leads. This will boost the electric car brand's production capacity substantially.

Tesla currently has its factory presence in the US, China and Germany. The Giga Shanghai acts as a major hub for the brand, as it caters to both the Chinese market and other overseas markets too. It is currently manufacturing two of Tesla's bestselling cars - Model 3 and Model Y. The Giga Berlin that is manufacturing Tesla Model Y has a production capacity of rolling out 500,000 cars every year. Added to that the Tesla Texas Gigafactory will boost the automaker's production capacity.

The electric car major has been accused by critics of delaying deliveries of cars significantly. To mitigate this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been emphasising on increasing the production volume of the carmaker significant for quite some time. The new plant is expected to help in that strategy. Also, it could reduce the infamous waiting period for Tesla cars to some extent.

Adding the new plant would also help the automaker to better compete in a cutthroat market, where several auto manufacturers are focusing on building electric cars and throwing challenges at Tesla.

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2022, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla cars electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
